Missing girls thought to be travelling through south-west

Missing Gippsland girl Laylah is likely to be travelling through the south-west to get to South Australia.
The 15-year-old was last seen on Mitchel Street, Paynesville, in far east Gippsland, about 2am on Monday this week.
She was last seen wearing a blue jumper.
A police spokeswoman said police believed Laylah may be travelling to South Australia.
"Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age," she said.
"Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Sale police station on (03) 5142 2200."
