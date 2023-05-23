A HOWLING south-westerly wind wasn't enough to stop 85-year-old Stewart McArthur from finishing a half marathon on Sunday.
The former Federal Member for Corangamite finished the run in two hours and 50 minutes.
"The conditions were the worst in 16 years with a howling south-westerly wind and (it was) cold and windy and difficult," he told The Standard.
He said he was happy with his time which was what he achieved at the Melbourne Marathon in 2022. "So it was good given the conditions," he said.
"I've been running for 20 years I've been doing two half marathons each year plus a few other shorter distances so I'm hoping to go till I'm 90.
"The key to running is to get out the door. Whether it's too cold or too hot I'd encourage others to go running - just put your runners on and get out the door."
The race was made memorable with Mr McArthur joined by his son James and son-in-law Michael for the event. "My son and son-in-law were helping the old man along the way," he joked.
Mr McArthur has taken part in all but one half-marathon in the Great Ocean Road Running Festival's 17 year history and said he ran about 25kms a week and 10kms on a Saturday morning and the benefits to his health were physical and mental.
His next half marathon will be in October when he laces up for another Melbourne Marathon. "Hopefully if I'm alive and still OK I'll be there with a couple of my friends."
