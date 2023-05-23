The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Tough conditions failed to slow down former MP Stewart McArthur

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Corangamite MP Stewart McArthur and his son James run the Great Ocean Road half marathon.
Former Corangamite MP Stewart McArthur and his son James run the Great Ocean Road half marathon.

A HOWLING south-westerly wind wasn't enough to stop 85-year-old Stewart McArthur from finishing a half marathon on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.