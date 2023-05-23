An election promise for a $5 million upgrade of Warrnambool's Our Lady Help of Christians school will go ahead after funding was set aside in Tuesday's state budget.
Principal Stephen Madden welcomed the commitment which will mean its senior students can eventually move out of portable classrooms.
"We'll build purpose-built boomerang-shaped grade 5 and grade 6 classrooms with a gathering space," Mr Madden said.
The school is busting at the seams with enrolment over the past 10 years going from 290 students to 480 next year.
"It's grown significantly," he said.
Mr Madden said it was now the third biggest Catholic primary school in the diocese which runs from the ocean to the Murray River. Warrnambool's St Joseph's Primary School is the biggest and Mildura the second biggest.
The new grade 5 and 6 wing will be built on the school's basketball court so it doesn't interfere with the operation of the school.
It will also replace three of the four portable classrooms which currently house the senior students, Mr Madden said, with the school planning to retain the newest portable for now.
The new building is stage two of the development plan for the school which started with a junior wing that was built in 2018.
Stage three will include a new administration area, library and classrooms for its grades three and four students. Mr Madden said the school held its prep parent information night this week, but the school had to clear out the library to do that.
"We don't have a room to put people. Staff meetings are still in classrooms," he said.
Mr Madden said the staff room was built to cater for a school that had a population of 200 and it was now more than double that.
The school has about 60 staff working full-time and part-time.
Mr Madden said it was also exploring the option of having a kinder on-site in future years.
He said it was something the school would have to explore with the state government's childcare reforms coming into effect with an increase in three-year-old kinder hours.
Mr Madden said now that Warrnambool's schools all came under the one parish, there were no school zones.
"It's a perfect storm for us in terms of growth, it just gives us some challenges in terms of logistics," he said.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the government was supporting low-fee schools because it had a priority of supporting all children regardless of where they were learning.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
