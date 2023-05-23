The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Budget win for Warrnambool school with $5m makeover locked in

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora confirms Our Lady Help of Christians school will get its promised funding, something that was welcomed by principal Stephen Madden and school captains Finn Byrne and Lara Janesch. Picture: Anthony Brady
Labor MP Jacinta Ermacora confirms Our Lady Help of Christians school will get its promised funding, something that was welcomed by principal Stephen Madden and school captains Finn Byrne and Lara Janesch. Picture: Anthony Brady

An election promise for a $5 million upgrade of Warrnambool's Our Lady Help of Christians school will go ahead after funding was set aside in Tuesday's state budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.