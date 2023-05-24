Zombies will come to life at Brauer College's Anderson Theatre this week in the school's latest production.
Infected is a play written and directed by Brauer College drama teacher Paul McFadden and performed by the school's extracurricular group Brauer Amateur Dramatics (BAD).
The production, which is made up of 70 students on stage and behind the scenes, will be staged on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26.
The play follows a group of children in Warrnambool whose parents are overcome by a mysterious gas which causes them to fall asleep.
The children then have to decide whether to look after their parents and keep them safe, or forget the parents to look after themselves.
But they're faced with one problem: zombies are everywhere!
Mr McFadden said the idea was inspired by jokes made during COVID-19 that there was a pandemic "but where's the bloody zombies?".
"It's partly that everyone in the world loves zombies and because they're in every game where everyone's running around with guns," he said.
"They're the things that are politically correct that people can comment on."
Former student Mat Ford and year 12 student Sarah Laird are helping Mr McFadden with the production.
Mr Ford performed in BAD productions for five years and has volunteered backstage for the past two years.
He said auditions for this year's play were held in March followed by months of weekly rehearsals.
"There's a lot of students that have done it before but we got a few year 7s this year," Mr Ford.
"The year 7s are very talented and have a lot of promise and they're having a good time, which is the most important thing."
Ms Laird has been part of the BAD productions for about three years.
She said she was privileged to this year take up the role of stage manager.
"It's been quite a challenge to do school and BAD but so far it's just been a joy to be around," Ms Laird said.
"It's been good to make friendships that will last forever."
Ms Laird has also gained backstage experience with Holidays Actors' production of Shrek, which ran in January, and the joint Holiday Actors and Warrnambool Theatre Company production Cats in 2022.
Both shows will run from 7.30pm-9pm. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for concession card holders, students and children under 18, and free for children under 12.
Tickets on sale here.
