Part of a 22-hectare quarry nearing its end of life in Ecklin South is set to be turned into a hard waste recycling facility.
The proposed facility, which would be used to crush and blend concrete and bricks for further civil and construction use, was approved by Corangamite Shire councillors at a monthly meeting on Tuesday night.
The planning permit was granted subject to 25 conditions to address one objection which was received concerning amenity and health impacts (noise and dust), application information detail and planning policy response.
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey said the extensive list of requirements gave him the confidence to vote in favour of the proposal.
"Resource recovery is something very important to us as we move towards making our roads and footpaths we need," he said.
"This is the best outcome for the site considering it's a dis-used quarry."
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady agreed with Cr Hickey.
"We're making the most of our resources and materials through re-use and re-purpose," she said.
"I do think this activity is unlikely to introduce any significant variation to the quarrying activity that's carried on there for some years up until now.
"Another quarry continues to operate nearby which again indicates there's not much variance in terms of the activity occurring."
Under the proposal a segment of the quarry floor would be established for hard waste recycling including bricks and concrete sourced externally from projects and demolition which would be crushed and blended for further use as road base.
It would also be used for the stockpiling of raw materials, crushing and screening equipment and space for vehicle loading and movement.
No fixed infrastructure or buildings would be established on-site.
The proposed hours of operation would be from 7am-6pm Monday to Friday, with no weekend activity expected. Crushing activity is expected to only occur when the necessary materials are available.
