Hampden Football Netball League president Shane Threlfall has confirmed it will meet with Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association on Wednesday night to address ongoing issues of crowd behaviour.
The match resumed in the third term with no time lost but it was the latest in a spate of incidents not only within the district but across community football and netball around the country.
The Warrnambool and District league in late April also issued a warning to spectators warning of bans for abuse towards officials, players or volunteers after a number of reports to the league.
Threlfall told The Standard the league was working hard to stamp out the behaviour and would meet with the umpires association to help create a safer environment.
"We'll meet with the umpires on Wednesday night and we've spoken to AFL Victoria, so we're doing some background stuff at the moment and at some point we'll work with the umpires in regards to crowd behaviour and release some information to address that," he said.
"In terms of the game itself we won't be (investigating) the incident itself but overall we all need to collectively work together to address spectator behaviour."
He said it was imperative clubs, players, volunteers and spectators supported the important work done at community level by umpires.
"As we all understand getting umpires is a challenge so we've got to create and maintain a workplace where umpires feel safe and part of that revolves around spectators," he said.
"So we'll be working with the umpiring groups to look at some strategies we might be able to put in place moving forward."
AFL Western District region general manager Jason Muldoon said it was disappointing spectators were ignoring the "safeguards put in place" towards umpires at a community level.
"The reality is we need to change," he said.
"It's disappointing and frustrating, clearly recruiting and retention of umpires is an issue not only for the western district but the whole country. When these behaviours come out, it makes it hard to retain the umpires we've got but to recruit new umpires. It impacts the game from an overall perspective.
"The people who are making the comments are clearly not understanding the gravity of it. The thing is, rules are in place and people just seem to forget them and lose their heads with the comments that they make.
"All the safeguards are in place, they're just being ignored and this is what happens. We need to refocus our attitudes towards everyone involved in sport and be respectful.
"If we take football out of it, it's just common courtesy of how we treat each other."
Muldoon said there wasn't necessarily a spike in reported incidents across the district in 2023 but greater confidence from umpires in calling out the behaviour.
"We're happy that umpires are now feeling more confident to take a stand and report these cases more widely," he said. "It's important they feel supported by the leagues, clubs and the tribunal if it gets to that stage."
