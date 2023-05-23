The Standard
Hampden league, Warrnambool football umpires association to meet over abuse

By Nick Creely
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 2:30pm
Hampden president Shane Threlfall says the league is working with umpires to address issues of crowd behaviour. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Hampden Football Netball League president Shane Threlfall has confirmed it will meet with Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association on Wednesday night to address ongoing issues of crowd behaviour.

