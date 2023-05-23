Man in custody going through extreme drug withdrawals

A Warrnambool district man withdrawing from extreme drug use has been remanded in custody until Thursday.
Beau Warren, 33, did not appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on Tuesday from the Warrnambool police station cells for a bail/remand hearing.
He already had four police briefs and an Office Of Corrections order listed on Thursday this week for a consolidated plea hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
Lawyer Lucy Tribe told the magistrate her client was too unwell to attend court.
She said Mr Warren was withdrawing from an extremely high level of alcohol, heroin and illicit drug use.
Ms Tribe said a barrister had been briefed for Thursday's plea hearing and she was instructed by her client to adjourn his new police charges until Thursday with no application made for bail.
Mr Warren was arrested by Warrnambool district police and remanded overnight Monday to appear in court on Tuesday.
Ms Tribe said she would case conference the new charges in an effort to try and move the matters forward before Thursday's hearing.
She said Mr Warren had on Tuesday morning seen a doctor and been prescribed medication for his drug withdrawals.
The lawyer said her client had a range of custody management issues, including an acquired brain injury, intellectual disability, mental health and potential self-harm risks.
