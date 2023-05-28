One of the last commercial-zoned allotments in east Warrnambool is on the market.
The 1268-square-metre block is being sold by Ray White Warrnambool.
Agent Jason Thwaites said the parcel at 29 Gateway Road was expected to fetch between $550,000 and $600,000.
"Its proximity to major retailers and exposure is ideal," Mr Thwaites said.
He said the listing was attracting strong interest.
"The property has been listed for a week and we have fielded a range of local and national interest," Mr Thwaites said.
"It could suit a range of uses for retail and service industries."
Mr Thwaites said there was a healthy appetite for commercial properties in the city.
"There is an under-supply of commercial properties," he told The Standard earlier this year.
"As the area grows, new businesses want to come to town and existing businesses are looking to upsize."
It is the first time the parcel, which is located next to Wannon Water, has been listed for sale.
The listing follows the recent sale of Gateway Plaza.
Mystery surrounds the new buyer, but it had been expected to be snapped up for about $70 million.
It was put on the market by Colliers in November 2022 and sold through an expressions of interest process.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
