A trio of Hampden league exports plying their trade at state league level have nominated for next week's AFL mid-season draft.
Archie Stevens (South Warrnambool/Carlton VFL), Tom Feely (Hamilton Kangaroos/Geelong VFL) and Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown/Carlton VFL) have all nominated for the draft, to be held on Wednesday May 31.
Stevens - older brother of draft prospect and AFL Academy member George - has been a reliable member of the Blues' midfield brigade this season at VFL level, playing six games and averaging 19 disposals.
The inside midfielder has enjoyed several promising performances this season, including 21 disposals and six tackles in his most recent outing against Brisbane.
Feely has been a senior regular for the Cats in the VFL this season playing six games and averaging 13 disposals while Sinnott, who is listed by Carlton's VFL side, has been prolific for Camperdown this season, named in the best four times out of six matches for the Neville Swayn-coached team.
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel is yet to break in for a state-league match this season.
The mid-season draft has 183 players nominated with the deadline set for 5pm this Wednesday.
Hawthorn, Fremantle, Western Bulldogs and Geelong currently have list spots available but it is expected several clubs will take part as they navigate long-term injuries.
