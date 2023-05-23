South-west healthcare professionals say there's an unnecessary stigma surrounding palliative care in nursing homes.
Mercy Place Warrnambool clinical care coordinator Catherine Quinless said conversations about death didn't need to be awkward.
"Palliative care is to be an absolute rock of support for older people to make good choices about how they die," she told The Standard.
"It gives them the best death that they could wish for."
It comes as Mercy Place celebrates Palliative Care Week. Ms Quinless has been recognised for her 40 years' experience in the industry.
The nurse said caring for people with terminal illnesses was always an emotional experience.
"When you're looking after residents for multiple years you grow attachments, they become part of your family," she said.
"So of course, if you love someone, you're going to be emotional but you have to be professional too and know the boundaries."
Ms Quinless said effective palliative care allowed patients to die without pain or fear.
"Every aged care home in Australia needs a dedicated palliative care nurse and I think that's where the funding should be going," she said.
Ms Quinless said despite solid financial support from the End of Life Directions for Aged Care (ELDAC) program, the industry was suffering from staff shortages.
"I think Melbourne doesn't have the issues we have, a lack of accommodation in Warrnambool has been a deterrent for both doctors and nurses to come here," she said.
"Attracting good professionals into the industry is not the problem, it's getting accommodation."
Mercy Place Warrnambool service manager Kathi Horton said the shortages had impacted the health sector across the board.
"Nursing staff is the hardest to get in, we've filled up with everything but nurses," she said.
Ms Horton said its head office recently approved the facility to have a second clinical manager to cope with the stress.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
