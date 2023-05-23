Councils are being asked to "do more with less", Moyne Shire councillor Damian Gleeson said on Tuesday.
The council was adopting its draft budget, which proposes to raise rates by the maximum 3.5 per cent allowed under state rules.
"That's something ratepayers need to be aware of," Cr Gleeson said.
"This is our third budget - we've got one more before our tenure is up so we've got to be responsible.
"We have to let the next council come in with some confidence."
Cr Gleeson admitted the council had challenges in the coming years and would need to look closely at the services it offered.
The original motion was for the council to put the draft budget out for community consultation for 14 days.
The council has a statutory requirement to have the budget finalised by June 30.
Cr Purcell put forward an alternative motion.
He initially asked for the consultation period to be extended to 28 days.
However, councillors were advised an extended period would make this deadline difficult to meet.
Cr Purcell was advised by chief executive officer Brett Davis a 21 day consultation period may be possible.
He put forward this motion, which was supported by Cr Jim Doukas. "I think it needs to be 28 days," Cr Purcell said.
He said there were some community groups which met on a monthly basis which may want to consider whether they wanted to make a submission.
However, the budget was knocked back and the original motion which will allow members of the public 14 days to make a submission was adopted 7-0.
Cr Jordan Lockett said he was excited to put the budget out for community comment.
"We've got plenty of investment in roads," Cr Lockett said. He said he was pleased funding for the Port Fairy skate park - once a location was found - was included.
"It's financially responsible, but there's also some exciting capital works projects," Cr Lockett said.
Cr Purcell said he would urge the Koroit Football Netball Club to make a submission about its bid to fund lights at its recreation reserve. However, he foreshadowed the budget in its current form would not receive his support.
Cr Purcell said he had two conditions that were required for him to endorse the budget - those two conditions were a profit - which had been met with an underlying surplus of $0.3 million.
However, his second condition was that there be no increased permanent staff costs.
Cr Purcell was advised by Mr Davis additional positions had been funded with external funding with the exception of one position, which was a "limited tenure" position.
However, Cr Purcell said he would not support spending additional funds on this position. "The budget as it it is won't get my support," Cr Purcell said.
The council plans to spend $58.6 million in the coming financial year, of which $24.1 million will be capital works projects like road repairs, asset renewal and new building projects.
The capital works spend is down 20 per cent on the current financial year, with council spending down 40 per cent, due mainly to big spending cuts on council-owned property, machinery and equipment.
By contrast, spending on the region's overburdened road network will rise by more than 50 per cent to $14.1 million. Other big-ticket projects will be the $1 million electrical refitting of Port Fairy's Gardens Caravan Park and $1.7 million for Port Fairy's play space, skate park and bicycle strategy.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
