The hay professionals at your service Advertising Feature

Green & Gold Contractors will always give you an honest and upfront appraisal of the hay on the truck. Pictured here is Penny and Hipi feeding stock on their farm. Picture supplied.

Green & Gold Contractors bring professionalism into the fodder space and create long term business relationships based on trust and ethics.

Located in Hamilton, the family-owned business offers hay production, fodder supply and delivery.

Manager Vic Dohle says her family are stock farmers, hay growers, contractors and transporters, which gives them insight into all facets of hay production and as an end user.

"We offer intricate product knowledge and upfront appraisal, including feed tests," Vic says.



"Our broad draw area for hay means reliable sourcing, and we have intergenerational involvement in fodder improvement associations and councils.

"We are always finding ways to improve and be at the forefront of modifications and developments.

"We also offer flexible delivery options with shedding storage to secure winter hay supply."

Vic says when buying hay from Green & Gold Contractors, you will always get an honest and upfront appraisal of the hay on the truck.

"Our power is in presence, as in paddock presence and hay production volume," she says.

"The majority of the hay we deliver is hay we have made, we get a really good insight into the product by being involved in its production."

The majority of the hay we deliver is hay we have made, we get a really good insight into the product by being involved in its production. - Vic Dohle

Vic says Green & Gold Contractors can cover a lot of ground in their baling sessions, with 10 balers currently, a mix of high density Masseys and 8-stringer Krones.

She says this volume creates the capacity to bale 1600 up to 3000-4000 bales in a session, which locks in quality and consistent lines of hay.

Green & Gold Contractors has been operating since the 1980s, and Vic says there's a lot of history and integrity within their business, which is one of the unique attributes people in country areas relate to.

"Ag in general is a genuine industry, and in our smaller communities, connections last longer than lifetimes," she says.

"We have intergenerational business relationships as farming families evolve."

Green & Gold Contractors supply hay into an extensive marketplace.



They understand your feed requirements have a multitude of contributing factors, and take them all into consideration.



Green & Gold Contractors will happily work with you to find the best feed options to match your needs.

