Warrnambool man who sent threatening video and video recordings to his partner jailed

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated May 23 2023 - 11:07am, first published 9:57am
Man with 'terrible record' at risk of becoming an institutionalised offender
Man with 'terrible record' at risk of becoming an institutionalised offender

A WARRNAMBOOL man has been warned he is at risk of becoming an institutionalised offender after he was jailed for four months for drug, driving and family violence offences.

