Man with 'terrible record' at risk of becoming an institutionalised offender

A WARRNAMBOOL man has been warned he is at risk of becoming an institutionalised offender after he was jailed for four months for drug, driving and family violence offences.
The man, who cannot be named because of legal reasons, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court via video link from the Melbourne Remand Centre on Monday and pleaded guilty to 19 charges.
The court heard on May 13, 2021 at 8.34pm the man was clocked driving a blue Holden Astra at 173km/h on the Bacchus Marsh Road. He was intercepted by police and a drug test detected an illicit substance. An oral fluid test later confirmed the presence of methamphetamine.
The man's drivers license had been cancelled and a check by police identified the number plates on the car had been reported stolen to Warrnambool police earlier that day.
The man's car was impounded and when asked why he was speeding he said it was because of a family emergency.
The court heard on October 11, 2021 a final family violence order on the man was issued for 12 months, which included that he not commit family violence on his partner.
On June 24, 2022 at 6pm the woman was home and within 10 minutes the man became erratic and angry.
He left and returned at 8.15pm and demanded to be let in and said he wanted his personal belongings.
The man smashed a glass panel at the door and smashed a window at the side of the house.
The woman was scared and blocked calls from the man. The man then sent a threatening video to the woman.
He later sent the woman three voice recordings calling the woman a putrid dog.
At 12.50am the woman heard a noise in her backyard and became fearful and called the police. The man was later found by police in nearby parkland.
The man denied attending the house and gave an alibi which was later not corroborated.
The court heard on December 15, 2022 the man was seen riding a black Suzuki motorbike on Wanstead Street. He was intercepted by police and he did not have a motorbike license and the motorbike was unregistered.
Police told the man he would be searched by police and the man stated he had an array of syringes on him.
The court heard the police did five bail curfew checks on the man from February 20, 2023 to March 6, 2023 and he was not at the house.
The man's defence counsel told the court the man was battling a long term problem with the drug ice. She said he had gained labouring work after his last stint in prison but he had then fallen back in with his old cohort of friends.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man had built up a "really terrible record."
He said as he approached 40 he was at risk of becoming an institutionalised offender.
"When you use drugs you commit really serious crime," he said.
The man was jailed for four months and fined $1500. He has already served 54 days.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Brophy Family and Youth Services can be contacted on 1300 BROPHY or 03 5561 8888.
