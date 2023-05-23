Warrnambool export Liam Herbert stands by his decision to pursue basketball this year at the expense of football.
The former Warrnambool Seahawk, who appeared twice for Geelong's VFL side last season, left football to try his luck with Geelong United Supercats in this year's NBL1 South competition.
He has featured in all 10 games for the eighth-placed Supercats, averaging 7.9 points per game and produced a season-high 18 points on Saturday in an eight-point win over the Nunawading Spectres.
The 22-year-old represented Australia at the FIBA Under 16 Asia Cup in 2018 but gave up the sport at at a serious level around the same time to chase his football dreams.
"I'm absolutely loving being back playing basketball and it's been awesome so far," Herbert told The Standard last week.
"It's definitely my, I probably shouldn't say it but it's definitely my first love. I'm absolutely loving it, so happy I made the switch.
"I'd pretty much just come off playing for Australia and decided to stop playing which in hindsight probably wasn't the right decision to make but I mean I've made some great mates through footy, got to play in a grand final with one of my best mates and my brother last year and I've had some pretty cool opportunities with footy.
"So I wouldn't change anything."
The former South Warrnambool Rooster admitted it had been tough adjusting to the semi-professional level after a long hiatus from the sport.
"I was definitely rusty to begin with. Probably still am a little bit rusty at the moment," he said.
"I don't think I'm back to where I need to be yet but just put in some hard work and hopefully can get back there.
"Getting used to playing against men and bigger bodies as well, it's been a challenge but it's been heaps of fun."
Herbert spent the past two years with Leopold in the Geelong football league, playing in the side's grand final loss to St Mary's in September.
In that time the former Greater Western Victoria Rebel also played four VFL games for the Cats.
He said the decision to join the Supercats came about after playing local basketball.
"I was playing just on a Wednesday night with a few mates just in a local comp and was just absolutely loving it, so I asked an old mate that I used to play a little bit of Vic Country with, Jack Terrill, if I could go down to a (Supercats) training session," he said.
"He said 'yeah come down'. I went down and their import/point guard had just fallen through. So it was kinda right spot, right time.
"They came and asked me and wanted me to play so I took the opportunity and haven't looked back."
Herbert is hopeful he can keep building on his form and start having "a bit more of an impact".
He acknowledged securing an NBA contract in the future would be "awesome" but said he wasn't getting too far ahead of himself.
Herbert hasn't ruled out a comeback for Leopold this season either.
The NBL1 season is set to finish prior to the Geelong football season and depending on how far the Supercats progress in their campaign, he may be available for a late-season return.
"If I can get back and Buddha (coach Garry Hocking) is still happy to have me back for a few games and maybe a finals run, then I'd definitely go back for that," he said.
"But it's really Leopold's call if they want me back because I'd be happy to."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
