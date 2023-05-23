The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool export Liam Herbert enjoying start to NBL1 career after hiatus from basketball

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:10am, first published May 23 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Herbert playing against Mount Gambier in the NBL1. Picture by Marcel Berens/Sportsmedia
Liam Herbert playing against Mount Gambier in the NBL1. Picture by Marcel Berens/Sportsmedia

Warrnambool export Liam Herbert stands by his decision to pursue basketball this year at the expense of football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.