Upgrades are under way on the Grampians National Park's trail including the construction of a new pavilion in Dunkeld.
The 160-kilometre-long Grampians peaks trail - which spans from Mount Zero in the north to Dunkeld in the south - opened to the public in November 2021.
In last year's state budget, $5 million was allocated for more upgrades including to better connect Halls Gap to the mountain with a new track and boardwalk, gathering spaces, rock seating and signage.
Upgrades to the trail itself are expected to take place in stages from late-2023 until mid-2024.
Southern Grampians Shire Council chief executive officer Tony Doyle said the Dunkeld Visitor Hub viewing pavilion was expected to be completed by July 30.
"This pavilion will provide a spectacular view of Mt Sturgeon and the surrounding landscape," Mr Doyle said.
As part of the upgrades, the public toilets at the Dunkeld and Grampians Visitor Information Centre will be closed temporarily from May 29.
The public toilets across the road at Memorial Park will remain open for use.
Mr Doyle said new footpaths inside Memorial Park and on Sterling and Adam streets will lead to the information centre and viewing podium.
"By developing the above works, visitors will have a revamped experience of the spectacular view of Mt Sturgeon," Mr Doyle said.
The CEO said the works would attract more visitors in the coming years and would facilitate growth and development in the accommodation, retail, food and beverage sectors.
The visitor hub was a project jointly funded by the state and federal governments and the council.
Mr Doyle said another project under way in the area was the Dunkeld Loop Walk Project which connects existing pathways to the Mt Sturgeon car park.
"This provides a continuous walking trail from the Dunkeld Loop Walk, via the Dunkeld Arboretum through to the Mt Sturgeon car park connecting to the Peaks Trail," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
