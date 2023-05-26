Warrnambool properties taking longer to sell, but demand remains high

The number of properties sold in Warrnambool over the past 12 months has declined, new data shows.
In the 12 month period from April 2022 to 2023 there were 574 houses sold.
This was a 12.6 per cent decrease from the previous 12 month period, CoreLogic data reveals.
Additionally, the number of auctions in 2023 is lower than the same period in 2022.
"In 2023 so far, the Warrnambool region has recorded a 94.1 per cent clearance rate from 34 auctions reported," a Real Estate Institute of Victoria spokesman said.
"In 2022 in the same period to May 22 there were 58 sales from 60 auctions for a 96.7 per cent clearance rate."
REIV president Andrew Meehan said median house prices in regional Victoria had been holding strong, nudging down to $602,000 (from $603,000) in the March 2023 quarter, but growing 2.2 per cent to $608,000 annually. The median price for Warrnambool properties has decreased by 6.7 per cent to $608.001.
The average day a Warrnambool property is on the market before selling over the past three months was 35 days. Wilson's Warrnambool agent Lucas Wilson said he believed the city's housing market remained steady.
"The sales numbers have come back from the 2021 highs, but realistically they are back to approximately where they have been averaging for the previous six or so years," Mr Wilson said.
He said increasing interest rates and the high cost of living was making people think twice about buying.
"I think there's a fair bit of uncertainty in the whole economy, which is making some people hesitant to leap into major financial decisions at the moment," Mr Wilson said.
"As the market has slowed, the average 'days on market' has gradually increased, which will naturally lead to more properties on the market, however we are still finding the housing market fairly tight for listings. This being the case, well-priced properties are still in really strong demand."
Mr Wilson said he believed prices would remain steady in 2023.
"It seems to be holding steady for now and Warrnambool is a strong, stable location with multiple strings to its bow, which should hold it in good stead," he said.
"There are a large portion of home-owners about to step off the 'fixed interest rate cliff' which could potentially lead to more homes coming on the market as affordability becomes more of an issue than it already is with rising costs of living having an impact, thus increasing the supply part of the equation which can lead to downward price movement, but I don't have a crystal ball and we're ticking along strongly at present."
Ray White Warrnambool director Fergus Torpy said the city's property market had remained steady, as had prices in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There would be a correlation of less houses on the market and taking longer to sell given an easing of buyers," Mr Torpy said. "That said, buyer interest is still far stronger than pre-COVID."
He said houses were taking slighter longer to sell due to rising interest rates and changes to buyer borrowing capacity.
"However, there are still instances where properties are still moving rapidly and generating strong interest," he said.
He believed prices in the city would remain strong in the coming months.
"It depends on how many more increases we see but the general forecast and history of Warrnambool is that it's usually a sound/steady market which usually makes for great long-term investing," Mr Torpy said.
Homeseeka agent Tim Wells said the 11 interest rate rises were having the desired effect from the perspective of the Reserve Bank and its policies to curb inflation.
"Time on market has increased back to standard pre-COVID time frames, which may give the impression that there is more on the market but it is quite stable with spring anticipated to be the highest level of stock historically," Mr Wells said. "Basically the market is returning to where it should be prior to the pandemic."
He said while prices had stabilised after a peak, they remained higher than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he believed there would continue to be strong demand for city properties.
"Warrnambool is unique with its seaside location, along with the supporting industry, education facilities and medical facilities making it an attractive place to live for a broad range of buyers," he said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
