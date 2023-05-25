Timboon's Susanna Ryan is honoured to be the recipient of an inaugural life saving award.
The 18-year-old was presented with the McKenzie Family Life Saver of the Year Award for her leadership and dedication to the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club.
Club captain Darcy Tribe said she was a "very valued member" of the club.
"Susanna has led by example this season and continued to build her leadership skills," Mr Tribe said.
"She recorded 54 patrol hours this season.
"She started off the season as a vice patrol captain, but grew to take on the patrol captain role as the season rolled on.
"She would confidently take on the patrol captain role for her patrol group and filling in for others."
Mr Tribe said Miss Ryan gained her ATV driver and first aid over the season.
"She is also keen on extending her lifesaving skills with more courses before next season," he said.
"Susanna went on the club's Bondi leadership and development camp as a camp leader.
"She had a handful of junior members under her group and led discussions of goal setting, daily reflections and ideas to implement at Port Campbell.
"Susanna has strengthened the connection between youths and the surf club by doing this.
"Susanna is selfless, caring, inspiring leader and a worthy winner of the McKenzie Family Life Saver of the Year Award."
David McKenzie said he and his wife Marie were proud to present the award on behalf of their family.
Mr McKenzie said Miss Ryan was a great leader and mentor for younger club members.
"Susanna epitomises what lifesaving is all about - it's more than just sitting on the beach and looking out for swimmers," Mr McKenzie said.
"She's a great advocate for the club."
Miss Ryan said she joined nippers at age nine and loved being a member of the club.
"It's nice to do my bit for the club and look out for the community and visitors," she said.
Other winners on the night included:
