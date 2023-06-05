A team of young people are on a mission to keep old textiles out of landfill by giving them to those in need.
The project is part of the 2023 Green Futures Now program, facilitated by the Warrnambool City Council.
Open to people aged 12-25, Green Futures Now aims to build knowledge and empower participants to explore solutions to address environmental issues.
Participant Edward Higgins said the group thought a clothes drive was a simple measure the community could get involved in.
"People can donate old winter clothes and they can be used by people who might be disadvantaged," he said.
Australians buy 56 items of clothing each year on average, making the country the second highest consumer of textiles per person behind the United States.
Keeping clothing out of landfill reduces the amount of new clothes that need to be produced and decreases landfill volumes as well as emissions involved in the manufacturing and distribution of clothing.
"When clothes go into landfill they produce greenhouse gases as they decompose," Mr Higgins said.
Salvation Army Warrnambool has partnered with Green Futures Now on the project. Ministry assistant Chris Philpot said the clothing drive was especially timely with the cold weather setting in.
"For people who don't have a lot of finances to spare, things like winter energy bills are especially challenging," he said.
"I think it's fantastic to see young people exploring all these issues that we face as adults and to help make a positive difference in the world for people who are marginalised financially, but also for the environment."
Good condition winter clothes and blankets may be dropped off at the Archie Graham Community Centre, Warrnambool Library, AquaZone and the Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market until June 5.
