Police claim wanted man resisted arrest, had to be subdued

A wanted Colac man had to be subdued while being arrested at Lake Colac on Monday afternoon.
Detective Senior Constable Mick Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the 44-year-old had been charged with assaulting police, resisting arrest, theft and theft of a vehicle.
He said the man was wanted in relation to other matters and located near Lake Colac on Monday afternoon.
When police attempted to take the man into custody an incident took place during which the man resisted arrest, was subdued and arrested.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The man was also charged with deceptions allegedly committed in Warrnambool back in February this year involving using a stolen
credit card at multiple service stations, alleged driving off without paying for fuel and other items.
