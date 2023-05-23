Under the Auld Pump: Former player driven by his passion

Where did your footy career begin?
I was 12 years old when I started playing in the under 17s at Yambuk in 1961. It was a great time as I just loved footy. The next year I came in to play under 17s with Port Fairy before I made my senior debut with Port Fairy in 1967 when I was 16 years old.
What are your memories of your senior debut with the Seagulls in 1967?
I'll never forget we played against Colac at Port Fairy's Gardens Oval in 1967. I was on the bench to start the game before I was moved into the back pocket. It stays in my mind how big the opposition players were in my first year of senior footy. It was tough footy. There was no place for weak hearts. All the clubs that were in the Hampden Football Netball League back in that era had coaches who had played in the VFL. I moved away for work to Western Australia in 1969. I got jobs at Port Headland and Mount Newman as an electrical trades assistant before I got a job at a farm in Albury. I worked there for six months before coming back home while I was away I never played footy.
Colin, when you moved back home did you play for Port Fairy?
Yes. I played with Port Fairy from 1970 to 1975 and then I went out to Yambuk for the 1976 season. John Gleeson senior was the coach at Yambuk. We played in the old Port Fairy and Portland District Football League. We won the first of three consecutive premierships in 1976 before going on to win again in 1977 and 1978. The club was fortunate to have had some very good players back in that era including Geoff Leddin and the Sinnott brothers namely Gerard, Robert, Thomas and Brian. There was also Gary and Geoff Bartlett, Graham and Brian Uebergang, my brother David and Richard Matthews plus Geoff Youll. I'll never forget the premiership celebrations for our first flag in 1976 at the Yambuk community hall. It was a huge night. I took over as playing coach of Yambuk when they won the flags in 1977 and 1978 and then we were runners-up in 1979 before I just played with the club in 1980 and then I took over as captain-coach of Port Fairy's reserves side in 1981. We lost the grand final to Colac in 1981 and then won the reserves flag in 1982. We finished on top of the ladder in the reserves in 1983 but lost the preliminary final. I was appointed the senior coach at Port Fairy for 1985 and 1986 seasons. My career as a player and coach at the club ended at the end of 1986 as I joined the committee and became a passionate Seagulls fan.
Colin, I take it you've watched the fluctuating fortunes of the Port Fairy Football Netball Club over the years. How is the club progressing in 2023?
We appear to be on the right track after a few worrying years. I've got to give full credit to the hard-working committee for straightening the ship. We had a few tough years where the future of the club was looking bleak but due to the hard working committee we are moving in the right direction. We're also lucky to have a wonderful group of volunteers who are working closely with the committee on various projects that have to be done. I've also got to acknowledge coach Dustin McCorkell and his offsiders. They have changed the direction of the club on-and- off the field around. There is a real buzz around the club. We can't forget the netballers they are an important part of the club. They have also done a sensational job. It takes a lot to field sides in the various grades of footy and netball each week and often people don't see what goes on behind the scenes. It's an exciting time to be involved with the club. The Port Fairy Football Netball Club is an important part of the local community. I would hate to think what would happen if the club ever folded and that's why I got involved with helping the club raise $1 million over the next two years to fund a multi-stage redevelopment of the facilities at the Gardens Oval. The club is looking forward to the future with confidence.
Can you give any other details about the fund to raise the money for the redevelopment?
The reason why we're looking at raising funds is because the current facilities at the club are really tired and need major works. We need major works to bring the facilities up to date. The campaign has only been going for a few weeks but it looks positive at this stage. The first stage of the project involves new male and female change-rooms. They are a priority. We don't have any female shower facilities for our players or opposition players. The Andrews Government committed $1.6 million to the project in May 2022 and the Moyne Shire has indicated it will contribute a further $200,000. We're hoping to start stage one at the end of this footy season and are looking to have that stage complete in July next year.
What does stage two of redevelopment consist of ?
Stage two comprises of a 200-seat function room, commercial kitchen and canteen area plus another change-room. It looks like stage two will cost more than $4 million.
We will be seeking finance from the state and federal governments to get the project over the line.
Colin, away from your time with the Port Fairy Football Netball Club have you been involved in any other community groups in the town?
I was on the committee of the Port Fairy Folk Festival for 20 years and was chairman of the Southcombe Park committee for 20 years.
I spent six years on the Port Fairy Hospital board and I help preparing the little athletics track at the showgrounds.
