Under the Auld Pump: Former player driven by his passion

We appear to be on the right track after a few worrying years. I've got to give full credit to the hard-working committee for straightening the ship. We had a few tough years where the future of the club was looking bleak but due to the hard working committee we are moving in the right direction. We're also lucky to have a wonderful group of volunteers who are working closely with the committee on various projects that have to be done. I've also got to acknowledge coach Dustin McCorkell and his offsiders. They have changed the direction of the club on-and- off the field around. There is a real buzz around the club. We can't forget the netballers they are an important part of the club. They have also done a sensational job. It takes a lot to field sides in the various grades of footy and netball each week and often people don't see what goes on behind the scenes. It's an exciting time to be involved with the club. The Port Fairy Football Netball Club is an important part of the local community. I would hate to think what would happen if the club ever folded and that's why I got involved with helping the club raise $1 million over the next two years to fund a multi-stage redevelopment of the facilities at the Gardens Oval. The club is looking forward to the future with confidence.