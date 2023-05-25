Dr Sunny's adding skin care treatments to her services Advertising Feature

Dr Sunny has treated many teens and young adults with acne scars who were unsure about where to begin treatments. Picture supplied.

Dr "Sunny" Jisun Hong is passionate about improving skin quality and highlighting your natural beauty.

Working as a general practitioner at Seaview Health in Warrnambool since August last year, Dr Sunny has recently started offering cosmetic services.

"I am from South Korea where quality cosmetic services are readily available," Dr Sunny says.

"So I decided to learn and offer the services in Warrnambool.

"I have completed my advanced certificate in aesthetic medicine and I am currently doing a diploma."

Dr Sunny says she offers evidence-based holistic skin care and treatments.

"I offer a wide range of services, such as anti-wrinkle injection and skin boosters," she says.

"Also, laser treatments for wrinkles and skin laxity, ulthera, medical grade chemical peels, microneedling, platelet rich plasma (PRP), photodynamic therapy and lumixa treatments for acne."

Dr Sunny says she also offers acne scar treatments.

"I have seen many teens and young adults with low self esteem, or who are self conscious about their acne scars, but unsure where to begin their treatments," she says.

"Even though I do not offer a full range of treatments, I can guide you in your journey."

Dr Sunny says her first consultation takes one hour to really understand your needs and work on solutions.

"It helps if you bring all current skin care, prescribed medicine, supplements that you are taking and we will look at your skin using skinscope," she says.

Dr Sunny graduated from Monash University and trained in Warrnambool.



Dr Sunny says she has been working in the South West since 2014 in various roles, including three years at a hospital and then as a GP since 2017.

"I love Warrnambool, it's a beautiful town to live," she says.

Dr Sunny says cosmetic consultations cost $150 and initial cosmetic consultations can be booked through hotdoc.com.au.



Dr Sunny is working from Seaview Health at 366 Raglan Parade in Warrnambool.