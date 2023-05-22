HOCKEY South West is planning to increase its representation at the Hockey Victoria junior country championships next year.
It comes after the association, which featured players from Warrnambool, Corangamite and Portland, sent two under 13 sides - one boys and one girls - to the 2023 edition at Essendon at the weekend.
The girls' side made the bronze medal game against Central Victoria and was crowned equal third after a nil-all draw while the boys were winless across their four pool games after facing stern opposition.
Hockey South West president Paul Dillon said it was a step in the right direction for the association.
"Last year we took away one team, this year we took away two teams and I'd love to double that and have at least four teams going away and representing South West next year," he said.
"I would say it has lit a fuse to get kids a bit excited and really for us to start preparing a lot earlier because other associations that have more resources than us start communicating and training in February for something which is in May.
"It gets us motivated."
Dillon said the juniors who played in the two-day tournament were bottom-age players at under 13 level who relished the experience.
"It is quite promising to think we'll retain most of those kids next year and that experience under their belt will do them good for next year," he said.
