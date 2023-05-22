NEWLY-CROWNED pennant champion Portland would love to defend its title on it home course next year.
The Sandy Stewart-captained team defeated Port Fairy in the 2023 Western District Golf Association women's division one scratch pennant grand final at Terang on Tuesday.
Stewart, 69, said the 4-1 win was a special result for the team which included current Portland Tigers netball coach Ellen Zeunert, Jill Treloar, Carol Taylor and Lucy Cumming.
Tania Heaphy was the emergency "who played a lot of games" throughout the season.
The team will now try and make it back-to-back wins with the 2024 grand final slated for Portland Golf Club.
"It would be lovely to actually get to the final and play on your home course," Stewart said.
"They share it around for small clubs to get a bit of money."
Stewart won her match two-up, Zeunert won on the 19th hole, Taylor won two-up and Cumming won her match on the 18th hole.
Treloar fell to Port Fairy's Glenda Davis.
"We played scratch for the first time before COVID and I don't think we got to the final then but we weren't far away," Stewart said.
"We haven't played since, we put in a scratch team and this is the first win we've had."
The skipper was proud of her team's performance and was happy to play her part.
"My first hole was ordinary and I thought I better smarten up. I had a couple of little wobbly holes but the rest were better than I have been playing for a while so maybe the big event sparked me up," she said.
"I quite like match-play - you're not playing the course, you're playing the opponent."
Playing at Terang proved a challenge for Portland, making the win all the sweeter.
"It is a two-hour trip for us to play on a course we don't normally play on," she said.
"I played there a month ago whereas before that it would've been three years.
"A couple of our players went down last week and had a hit on there and some people stayed the night last night and had nine holes (practice) so that helped a bit.
"It is a different style of course and it also has bunkers that sit up in the air and are small whereas Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Hamilton and Portland all have generous and non-saucer type greens.
"We have flatter, bigger greens so you can have a bit of an error and you're still on whereas these are a little bit harder to land on and stay on."
Sport has played a major part in Stewart's life.
She took up golf at 45 and has played regularly for the past 24 years.
"I played a lot of other sports before I wanted to walk," she laughed.
"I played state league hockey, squash, netball, basketball, indoor cricket - anything I could get my hands on."
East Framlingham won division two, defeating Portland in a thriller.
