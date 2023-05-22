The Standard
2023 Western District Golf Association pennant winner Portland planning for title defence

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
The winning Portland team of Sandy Stewart, El Zeunert, Lucy Cumming, Jill Treloar and Carol Taylor at Terang on Monday. Picture by Anthony Brady
NEWLY-CROWNED pennant champion Portland would love to defend its title on it home course next year.

