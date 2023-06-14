Volunteering at Warrnambool's Mercy Place has inspired Riley Ford to pursue a career in aged care.
The 21-year-old has been volunteering at the aged care home since he was 17.
"I first started volunteering at Mercy Place Warrnambool in my final years of school at Emmanuel College where I chose to do my Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning volunteering with the lifestyle team at Mercy Place," Mr Ford said.
"After I finished my certificate, I knew I would miss the residents and team, so I just had to stay on."
Mr Ford volunteers at Mercy Place every Monday and Tuesday.
"Over the past few weeks, I have been helping run bingo and playing carpet bowls with residents," he said.
"Since 2020, I have assisted the lifestyle team in a variety of areas including serving coffee to residents, running the arts and crafts sessions and even taking the residents for a walk around the beautiful gardens of the home."
Mr Ford said he found volunteering at Mercy Place very rewarding.
"I know some residents don't have family who live locally, so it makes me happy to know that I can help brighten their day by spending time with them and creating relationships," he said.
"All the residents are so lovely.
"I look forward to my volunteering days at the home every week."
Mr Ford said he looked forward to volunteering each week.
"I would like to pursue a career with a lifestyle team in aged care - I find it very rewarding," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.