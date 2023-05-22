The Standard
A Winslow man, 23, has pleaded guilty in the county court to charges

Violence after failing to accept end of relationship to end in jail term
A Winslow man who refused to accept a woman had ended their brief relationship will be sentenced for high-end domestic violence.

