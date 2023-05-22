Violence after failing to accept end of relationship to end in jail term

A Winslow man who refused to accept a woman had ended their brief relationship will be sentenced for high-end domestic violence.
Jack Gapes, 26, of Winslow, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court on Monday to two counts of conduct endangering serious injury and one count each of threatening to damage property and false imprisonment.
Judge Anne Hassan said a choking incident was very serious, Gapes had relevant prior court appearances and the community had enough of the violence against women, adding sentences of imprisonment needed to be imposed so the message got through.
"The community is sick and tired of domestic violence," she said.
The court heard that Gapes had a brief relationship with a Warrnambool woman in late 2021.
Just days into the relationship Gapes became angry, was screaming and throwing items and the woman blocked him on social media and said the relationship was over.
The next day the woman agreed to talk to Gapes for five minutes.
The woman got into his ute and Gapes drove off, refused to stop. H drove fast with his mobile in his hand from Warrnambool to Winslow.
The woman was crying and asked to be taken home, but Gapes said they would be together.
He drove around the outskirts of Warrnambool and when the woman threatened to go to police, Gapes said he would take his own life, swerving onto the wrong side of the road near Childers Cove.
The woman agreed to stay at his home, but told Gapes the relationship was over and she had slept with someone else.
Gapes threatened to choke her until she told him who she had slept with.
He was angry that the woman refused to give him her mobile phone code. He pushed a broom handle horizontally across her throat and she couldn't breathe.
Gapes then grabbed the woman around her throat and she scratched his hands and arms in an effort to escape.
Gapes said his behaviour was the woman's fault. He lifted her up by the throat until she was on her toes, before he slammed her onto a bed.
The next morning Gapes asked the woman what she had learnt. The woman said not to hurt him, that she loved him and not to tell anyone.
When Gapes dropped her home, she cried in her housemate's arms before going to the Warrnambool police station to report what happened.
During a break during an interview with police, the woman went outside the police station and Gapes was there.
Police soon after obtained a warrant for Gapes' arrest.
He was arrested about a month later.
Lawyer Ashlea Patterson said her client had mental health and drug issues and had spent 502 days in custody.
"He accepts his conduct needs to change," she said.
In a victim impact statement, the victim said in the lead-up to court hearings she got anxious, "so bad I just wanted it over".
She said she had trouble having relationships and rarely left home.
The prosecution submitted the offending was at the high end and that Gapes had previously received two community corrections orders for relevant offending.
"It must have been a terrifying incident," the prosecutor submitted.
Judge Hassan told Gapes she would hand down a sentence at 9.30am on Wednesday, telling him he had committed some very serious offences.
