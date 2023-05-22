Moyne Shire Council has demonstrated the strength of the economic headwinds it faces by starting a rainy-day fund for its capital works program.
The council's draft budget, which will be debated at Tuesday's monthly meeting, included $500,000 for a "future infrastructure fund" to start accruing annually.
Mayor Karen Foster said the idea was to create a safeguard to prepare for potentially lean years ahead.
"The economic situation at a state and federal level isn't great and there's a chance government grants that we have used recently to fund projects may start to dry-up," Cr Foster said.
She said the long-term initiative had been thought up by councillors.
"As a group we put it forward and said this is something we want to do as a bit of a rainy-day fund that can be drawn on in the future if needed," she said.
"It's probably not normal for politicians to look too far beyond the election cycle, but this is about ensuring there is money there for community projects or asset upgrades into the future."
The forward estimates on infrastructure projects in the draft budget predict a large downturn in spending, dropping from $18.1 million in the coming financial year to just $10 million by 2026.
The council said these were conservative estimates and couldn't take into account future government grants, but expected such grants to be less plentiful in future.
"Moyne has a huge number of assets which need to be maintained or improved, so rather than just hoping that there will be government funding into the future, we wanted to make sure there was a fund there that could be drawn on if needed," Cr Foster said.
There are no conditions restricting the circumstances in which the council could draw on the emergency funds.
Chief executive officer Brett Davis said the money could be vital for unforeseen asset renewal costs, or as a co-contribution to a state or federal grant.
Cr Foster said the flexibility of the funds would be important.
"It could be used on road projects, to replace bridges, upgrade community halls or whatever else the community needs," she said.
"I'm really pleased we've been able to kick this off in this budget and hope to be able to add to it as we go along to build it up to be a really great fallback for the future."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
