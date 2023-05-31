Five years after life-changing surgery, Terang man Steven Guthrie has run his first half marathon.
Mr Guthrie underwent neurosurgery in 2017 to treat his epilepsy, which had worsened to the point where he was experiencing up to eight seizures a day.
The runner was trialled off his medication the following year, resulting in his longest seizure ever, lasting 25 minutes.
Mr Guthrie hasn't had a seizure since, and has celebrated his recovery by running the Brooks Half Marathon in this year's Great Ocean Road Running Festival.
Mr Guthrie said he experienced none of the symptoms of his condition of 30 years during Sunday's run.
"That's what's so good about that surgery, it's just given me the freedom to do a lot," he told The Standard.
To train for the event, Mr Guthrie ran progressively further distances for three months, achieving his personal best of 18 kilometres on April 21.
This made the half marathon his longest run yet, a 23 km route from Kenneth River to Apollo Bay.
Despite the cold weather and strong winds, Mr Guthrie said he made it to 20 kms before he started cramping.
"But my mentality the whole time was that if I could make it to the 18, I could make it the whole way," he said.
Mr Guthrie said a route with fewer elevation changes may have been better for his first half marathon, but the scenery made it all worth it.
"The first three kilometres is very up and down but the views that you have the entire time are just spectacular," he said.
"If you're feeling like you're starting to hurt a bit just look over the horizon, it's unbelievable."
The runner finished with a time of two hours and 16 minutes, narrowly placing him in the front half of the competition.
"I ended up pretty much smack bang in the middle, which I'm really happy with," he said.
Mr Guthrie said he was going to take a break before training for his next run, but was considering Sydney's City2Surf in August.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
