The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Five years after life-changing surgery, a Terang man has completed his first half marathon

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 31 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mr Guthrie set a new personal record by running the 23 kilometre route. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Mr Guthrie set a new personal record by running the 23 kilometre route. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Five years after life-changing surgery, Terang man Steven Guthrie has run his first half marathon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.