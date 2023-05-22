Better roads, faster trains on budget wishlist for retirees

Improved roads and faster trains are on the wish list for retirees in Tuesday's state budget, according to Association of Independent Retirees spokesman Rod Carter.
He said the reduction in train fares had been welcome news for retirees, who often relied on public transport.
Mr Carter said he also hoped the state government would invest significant funds into building more social housing.
"My thoughts go out to retirees who don't own their own home - it must be very tough," Mr Carter said.
The association is inviting members of the public to its meeting on Friday.
Graeme Wines, a retired accounting professor, will talk about what the recent federal budget delivered for retirees.
Mr Carter said Professor Wines would talk about the specific measures introduced in the budget, including those applicable to retirees, the trend in federal budgets, especially in government surpluses/deficits and net government debt, over the past two and a half decades and challenges the Australian budget faces into future years.
He said there was not a lot delivered in the budget that was aimed specifically at retirees.
Mr Carter recently told The Standard growing number of retirees are struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.
He said he believed a number of retirees would be considering applying for a pension, with the rising cost of energy and everyday items hitting hard.
Mr Carter encouraged retirees to attend Friday's talk.
"Professor Wines will be able to answer questions and give us an update on what was in the fine print," Mr Carter said.
Professor Wines has published numerous academic journal articles, including in the area of government budgets.
He is also a co-author on eight accounting textbooks.
He said all members of the public were welcome to attend the meeting, which will be held at the Warrnambool RSL at 10am on Friday.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
