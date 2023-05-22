The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Better roads, faster trains on budget wishlist for retirees

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 22 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 10:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Association of Independent Retirees spokesman Rod Carter knows retirees have been hit hard by the increasing cost of living.
Association of Independent Retirees spokesman Rod Carter knows retirees have been hit hard by the increasing cost of living.

Improved roads and faster trains are on the wish list for retirees in Tuesday's state budget, according to Association of Independent Retirees spokesman Rod Carter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.