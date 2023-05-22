The Standard
GWV Rebels suffer losses against Gold Coast Suns Academy in Coates Talent League

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 2:00pm
Cobden's Rhys Unwin celebrates a goal for the GWV Rebels on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images
Cobden's Rhys Unwin celebrates a goal for the GWV Rebels on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images

Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys assistant coach Eammon Gill says his side struggled to adjust to the tempo in its 17-point loss to the Gold Coast Suns Academy on Sunday.

