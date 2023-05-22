Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys assistant coach Eammon Gill says his side struggled to adjust to the tempo in its 17-point loss to the Gold Coast Suns Academy on Sunday.
Coming off a block of four weeks without Coates Talent League football, Gill - who stood in for head coach David Loader on Vic Country duties - told The Standard there was plenty to take from the performance moving forward but was disappointed with elements of the 10.11 (71) to 8.6 (54) loss, played at IKON Park in Melbourne.
"Gold Coast are good around the contest, sharp with their hands and quick around the ground so it was a quick game around the contest," he said.
"We didn't play overall well but we managed to stay in the game and that was through effort. It gave us a chance but we didn't handle the ball to the level we would have liked. Whether a four-week break had a toll on us who knows, but the whole competition has the same break.
"It took us a while to gel, but we were still within striking distance and we'll be better for it."
The highly-touted assistant said several Hampden league products produced some nice moments throughout the contest.
He added Cobden excitement machine Rhys Unwin impressed with 15 disposals and a goal and was a bright spark.
"Rhys was lively again in the forward line again which is great, he did some nice things," he said.
Gun South Warrnambool draft prospects Luamon Lual and George Stevens worked hard and found plenty of the football, amassing 50 possessions between them but "like the whole team were probably a bit below their best".
"They (Lual and Stevens) won the ball well enough and George played a bit of a different role this week back in the midfield, it was a good experience for him at the level," he said.
"Luamon found the ball well but like everyone we were a run short a little bit. We probably didn't absorb the pressure as well as we would have liked though around the contest."
Fellow south-west players Harry Keast, Mitch Lloyd and Connor Byrne battled hard for the Rebels, while Warrnambool's Reggie Mast had "some good moments".
The Rebels' Girls also suffered a tough loss earlier in the day, going down by 49 points to the Suns, 8.10 (58) to 1.3 (9).
Hamilton Kangaroos' product Jessica Rentsch was named best for the Rebels, collecting 16 disposals but 15 tackles in the loss.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.