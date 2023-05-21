Jewellery and cash stolen in home raid

The Standard
Jewellery and cash stolen from Kelp Street home in Warrnambool

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 22 2023 - 9:47am, first published 8:36am
Diamond rings and cash were stolen from an unoccupied Warrnambool home overnight Friday.

