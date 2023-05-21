Jewellery and cash stolen in home raid

Diamond rings and cash were stolen from an unoccupied Warrnambool home overnight Friday.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the home was entered between 4pm Friday and 9am Sunday when the occupants were away.
The home, near the Apco service station, was entered after a rear door was forced open.
Jewellery, including diamond rings, and cash, valued at a total of $6000, was stolen after the offender conducted a search of the home.
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said the rings were of high sentimental value.
Warrnambool-based crime scene officers attended at the home and processed the scene in the search for forensic evidence.
"We are requesting any residents in that area check their security camera footage for anyone suspicious," he said.
"Anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
