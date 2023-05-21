WDCA rejects club's request for tribunal appeal

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has denied a club's request to appeal an independent tribunal decision.
Mid last week Brierly allrounder Nathan Murphy pleaded not guilty to a charge of breaching Australian Cricket's Looking After Our Kids code of behaviour policy at a two-hour WDCA independent tribunal.
It was alleged Murphy sent sexualised social media messages to some junior players.
The tribunal found six screenshots of social media posts were not of sufficient weight to breach the policy and found Murphy not guilty.
About 1pm Friday Merrivale Cricket Club requested the WDCA appeal the tribunal decision claiming the tribunal had made an error assessing the evidence of the six screen shots of social media messages.
On Friday night the WDCA board "met urgently" to discuss and vote on whether an appeal would be lodged to Western Waves at region level.
The board met as there were only 48 hours to lodge an appeal after the decision. The deadline was 9pm Friday.
"The board voted to not appeal the independent tribunal's decision," the WDCA said in an email to Merrivale.
"To give you some insight into how the original tribunal hearing unfolded, the WDCA pressed a charge of a breach to the Australian Cricket Looking After Our Kids policy which was deemed not to have occurred based on the full suite of evidence provided which included the images, full transcripts of meetings with (junior players) , a report into the matter and Nathan's response to the charges."
The process was started when Merrivale Cricket Club requested an investigation on January 16 this year, providing six screenshots of social media messages to the WDCA - four allegedly depicted the senior player making comments while another less clear screenshot was alleged to be an intimate image.
The WDCA launched an investigation and a report was forwarded to Cricket Victoria for advice in March.
Mid-last month Cricket Victoria handed back carriage of the investigation to the WDCA, which then charged Murphy with breaching the child safety policy and scheduled this week's independent tribunal hearing.
Merrivale claims allegations were first raised by the club in February 2022.
Murphy was previously a regular coach of a WDCA under 17 Warrnambool country week team.
He voluntarily stood down during the second half of the season while the WDCA investigation was conducted.
Both Murphy and the Brierly-Christ Church Cricket Club were given an opportunity to comment after the player was cleared at the tribunal last week but were unable to be contacted.
