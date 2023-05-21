WARRNAMBOOL assistant coach Tim Hunt hopes the Blues have pushed their goal-kicking woes aside after an accurate display against Hamilton Kangaroos.
Forwards Luke Cody (six), Harry Ryan (four) and midfielder Mitch Bidmade (three) combined for 13 goals in the Blues' 18.11 (119) to 10.11 (71) win at Melville Oval on Saturday.
It was just the second time in six games they've kicked more goals than behinds.
"It felt like we just capitalised better. It's been a work in progress for us for a couple of weeks," Hunt said.
"We'd probably had three inaccurate games in a row so it's good when we had some chances and good looks on goal to convert."
Hunt said Cody and Ryan worked hard defensively too.
"I know they have been working hard so it was good for them to get a bit of a reward," he said.
"We locked the ball inside 50 so we had some re-entries and had more looks at goal."
Bidmade was dangerous from the midfield. "When he's hitting the scoreboard, we're a better team," Hunt said.
He paid tribute to Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron who played his 250th game for the club. "It is a really strong achievement and testament to his longevity," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.