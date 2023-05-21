The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool arrests goal-kicking woes in win against Hamilton Kangaroos

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 21 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Cody kicked six goals for Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Luke Cody kicked six goals for Warrnambool on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

WARRNAMBOOL assistant coach Tim Hunt hopes the Blues have pushed their goal-kicking woes aside after an accurate display against Hamilton Kangaroos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.