MATTHEW Wines' younger brother Luke will return to the North Warrnambool Eagles' line-up for the former's 300th Hampden league game.
Luke, who has been playing in the Northern Territory, will run out against South Warrnambool in round seven with Matthew and middle brother Adam.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie said the club wanted to honour Matthew's achievement.
"They're brothers and best mates. It's a credit to Ken and Sue, their parents, that they're really close," he said.
"I have four boys and if my four boys end up being as close as the Wines' three I'd be really, really happy."
The Eagles will be without Nathan Vardy due to a wedding in the Northern Territory while Jarryd Lewis (bruised knee) is in doubt.
"Losing Vards will be a challenge but Jarvis Bermingham has been really good (in the ruck)," Dowie said.
They will take belief into the top-five clash after overcoming a plucky Port Fairy on Saturday, 10.14 (74) to 7.5 (47), on the back off a blistering final term which featured three unanswered goals and a best-on-ground performance from Jackson Grundy.
"I was really happy with the win. There's still areas we are trying to work on but I really thought it was a 50-50 game," Dowie said.
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said there were positives to take out but the players were disappointed with their fourth-quarter fade-out.
"We put ourselves in a winning position at three-quarter-time, being a couple of goals down and I knew we'd been strong in our last quarters all season, but credit to North Warrnambool, they had a tough week (off the field) and played the game out better than us," he said.
They had injury concerns - Lochie Gunning (ankle), Sandy Robinson (corkie), Jett Hopper (knee) - but expect them to play next round.
