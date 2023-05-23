Vietnam vet to launch novel in Warrnambool

A former Warrnambool man will this week launch the book that was inspired by his time serving in Vietnam.
Rob deKok's book The Clearing is a fictional account of a soldier's battle with post-traumatic stress disorder after returning home.
deKok said over the years he has read his fair share of great books about the Vietnam war, about what happened in his platoon, when and where.
These accounts inspired him to write a fiction novel that gave an insight into what it was like for soldiers abroad and when they returned home. Readers are also given an insight into the man he killed while serving.
"It's for the silent vets," deKok said.
In The Clearing Tim is a soldier who doesn't tread the well-trodden path of many returned soldiers.
He was "the bloke who didn't have the Vietnam Vet and Proud stickers on his car, the bloke who resented everything that happened, his mates dying," deKok said.
Tim struggles to adapt to life after the war.
deKok, who went on to teach creative writing in Adelaide, has been working on the book on and off for 20 years.
He admitted writing the book had been a both traumatic and cathartic experience.
deKok, who lives in Adelaide, regularly visits Warrnambool.
The book will be launched at the Warrnambool RSL on Thursday, May 25 at 7pm.
The Clearing is available to buy at Collins Booksellers in Warrnambool and online at www.robdekok.com
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
