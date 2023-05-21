Warrnambool Mermaids coach Lee Primmer has conceded it's going to be a tough balancing act juggling his fit and firing roster for the remainder of the Big V division one women's season.
The reigning division one champions are in fine form, brushing aside Altona 82-56 at the Arc on Saturday to move to a 7-2 record and sit in third spot on the table, setting up their title defence perfectly in the past few weeks.
With players such as gun recruit Tyleah Barr expected to return in coming weeks, stars coming back into prime form and youngsters underneath pushing hard for more court time, Primmer told The Standard it was both a luxury but a headache moving forward.
I honestly don't think we'll have a regular starting five for the year.- Lee Primmer
"It's going to be a nightmare," he said with a chuckle.
"We've had a number of people start and I think teams at the start of the year go, 'this is my best five', but I think it won't be the case for us.
"We could start now going bigger or smaller depending on the opposition. I honestly don't think we'll have a regular starting five for the year, it'll fluctuate. It'll be who we'll play and who will get us off to a good start."
The Mermaids mentor said Saturday's win, particularly after the half-time break, was impressive, pointing to a host of players who shone.
"Amy (Wormald) was outstanding, Dakota (Crichton) was great and Matilda Sewell played her best game in a little while," she said.
"It's all coming at the part of the season you want it too, we're gelling now.
"I think we shook off a relatively slow start well and to an extent early in the second quarter, it was competitive until half-time and I suppose we locked down defensively. Offensively we got going which is a huge positive."
Primmer heaped praise on returning star Molly McKinnon, who dominated the court with 19 points in 20 minutes of court time.
"It's exciting for Molly after three weeks off with nursing rounds in Melbourne and she was also in hospital too in between that,' he said.
"We haven't had her for a bit and have really missed her. For her to get 19 points and shoot the three really well shows she's a huge part of our team and she was last year too.
"The fitter she gets, she's one of the better defenders we've got so that's some really pleasing signs there."
Warrnambool Seahawks, meanwhile, were unable to overcome Collingwood at home on Saturday night in a shock 78-70 loss.
The Alex Gynes-coached division one men's unit came into the contest as warm favourites against a side languishing near the bottom of the table but was stunned by a 27-13 second term which ultimately set up the result.
Import Jamal Pollydore did everything he could, dropping 40 points on the night.
