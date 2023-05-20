Is Allansford big man Zach Jamieson the Warrnambool and District league's most underrated ruckman?
He's certainly in the conversation, according to his coach Tim Nowell after starring again in the Cats' 74-point win against Dennington on Saturday.
The Cats jumped into the top-five after downing 15.15 (105) to 4.7 (31) away from home, setting up the win with a six-goal second term.
"He's a freak to be honest, he rucks all game every week," Nowell said of Jamieson, a former South Colac footballer. "His on ground work is exceptional and ruck work is really good. I've said it before, he's one of the most underrated ruckman, if not players in the competition.
"He was best on ground."
Nowell said spearhead Robbie Hare (eight goals) played one of the "best team games" of his career and could have kicked more while Brad Williams starred in his "best game for the footy club."
The Cats mentor said the Dogs made them work hard for the win, particularly in a challenging first term but managed to steady the ship when it mattered.
"Credit to Dennington, they spread really quickly and used the ball really well and probably caught us by surprise a little bit," he said.
"Once we got in at quarter time we reset and got the boys to switch on. They were probably playing the way we should have been and we managed to do that in the second quarter.
"It reinforces if we play the way we want to play we can be quite dangerous and score freely but if we go away from that it's probably not the prettiest footy to watch."
