As late as Saturday morning Timboon Demons were still scrambling to field a side for their crucial A grade clash against Old Collegians.
Unavailability and injuries forced a re-jig and some late phone calls to players but the Demons dug deep to move within striking distance of the Warrnambool and District league top-five with a gritty 47-38 win on the road.
"We kind of went in knowing we needed a win to keep in touch with the (top) five," Demons co-coach Carley Hickey told The Standard.
"Going in we hadn't finalised our side until really only hours before the game on Saturday.
"We had two of our regular seven not playing and we had Danica Clough still making her way back from injury after playing a quarter and a bit last week.
"We had to ring around (on Saturday) and thankfully one of our A reserve girls were able to swap a few things with work to help us out.
"We had new people into our side and some regulars playing different positions so our mindset was just to have a crack and see what happens.
"I'm really pleased and happy to come away with the win."
Hickey - who coached solo with fellow mentor Bethany Hallyburton missing the match with illness - said the group was beginning to gel despite some personnel changes.
"Last week against Merrivale our first quarter was brilliant but now it's about the consistency over the four quarters," she said.
"We've had some new players come into the squad this season so it's great to see the girls start to gel."
Kolora-Noorat A grade coach Laura Bourke, meanwhile, says Saturday's thrilling 42-40 win against Panmure gives her side the belief it can match it with the league's very best teams.
The Power, one of the great surprise packets of season 2023, dug deep to secure the win in trying conditions, producing their most "complete performance" of the year to date.
It gives the Power an imposing 5-1-1 record after seven completed rounds.
"It was a very exciting game, it was good down both ends, a really good game of netball," she told The Standard.
"Panmure are a great side, we're thrilled to get the win. It's so early about coming to the end of the year but it does fuel belief that we can be up there.
"The girls are all really pumped."
The Power mentor said to walk away having played at a high intensity for all four quarters was the most pleasing aspect of the victory.
"Everyone played their role and it set us up, defensively we got a good contest, the midcourters were so steady and then our goalies were unbelievable," she said.
"It was physical down there in attack so they held their own beautifully. I said at the end of the game, our biggest goal is to play four quarters, and we've been maybe playing half or three quarters over the last few weeks but our goal was to play the full four quarters and that's what we did."
Across the league on Saturday, Dennington clinched a vital 49-42 win against Allansford and sits fifth on the table, Merrivale was too strong winning 63-26 against South Rovers, while reigning premiers Nirranda was in a snarling mood with a 71-29 win against Russells Creek.
