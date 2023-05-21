Nirranda recruit Isaac Stephens is looking at home in the back line despite being recruited to the club as a forward, according to mentor Nick Couch.
With the Blues' star full-back Mathew Lloyd out long-term with an Achilles injury, the ex-Camperdown footballer starred in the same role in Saturday's 9.12 (66) to 6.11 (47) Indigenous match win against Russells Creek.
Couch said Stephens, who played 16 senior games in the Hampden league in 2022, had flourished since his shift in roles in the past few weeks.
"We made that change with Lloydy going down and Isaac went back and took plenty of intercept marks (on Saturday)," he said.
"He's played a fair bit of back line before, (when I recruited him) I thought we needed a forward and being a quality player we thought we'd try him up forward. That's not to say he won't go back there when Lloydy gets right but he's looked at home down back."
The Blues mentor added ex-coach Brayden Harkness' return from injury was timely with a vintage display in his customary half-back role and said overall his team was doing enough with players still working back to full fitness.
"'Harko' came back from injury and was our best, he just set us up so well and used it beautifully as he always does," he said.
"I thought we had a good game overall, and we were pleased to gain control early and were able to nullify their influence moving forward.
"When we've got a core still out and still winning it's pleasing. It doesn't matter how much we win by at the moment, we just need to get it done and get the four points each week."
