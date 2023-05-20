REIGNING premier South Warrnambool loves to be challenged on the netball court.
Isabella Rea, who was best on court on Saturday, said a much-improved Terang Mortlake provided a stern test ahead of clashes with top-five contenders North Warrnambool Eagles and Cobden in coming weeks.
The Bloods, under new coach Sharni Moloney, are themselves vying for a finals berth.
They pushed the Roosters and were just two goals down at quarter-time and 15 at half-time.
Rea said the eventual margin - 69-48 - didn't reflect the intensity of the match.
"Terang were really, really good today and out of the blocks they really came at us," she said.
"We prepared for that, we knew it was going to be a grind and by half-time we slowly built away and just continued to build on that.
"Credit to Terang - they've improved a lot since last year and they were really strong."
Rea said it was pleasing to remain undefeated after six rounds, particularly given the slippery conditions on court after a heavy shower in the warm-up.
"I think we let the ball do the work. They were quite physical so using the ring, using the resets and not forcing it into two shooters worked really well for us and just one-on-one type of defence got us some turnovers in the end," she said.
Rea, who credited her teammates for "making my job easy", has returned to Warrnambool full-time after studying in Geelong last year.
She said cutting out travel had shone through in her own performances.
"It's definitely helping. The travel was a lot. I know a lot of the girls in our team still do it and they find it a little but difficult," she said.
"Studying at home (online) gives me more time to get recovery in and get extra (training) sessions in, so it's helping me in the long run I think."
First-year Terang Mortlake coach Sharni Moloney can see the Bloods taking big strides.
They are 3-3 to start the season as they hunt a finals berth.
"I think we are walking away quite happy," Moloney said. "They are such a strong side and even though I wanted to go out there and win, I think we're happy.
"We had some good patches of play and probably just had a few lulls where they ran on top of us."
Moloney praised goal shooter Eboni Knights for her performance in the ring.
"She is such a huge presence," she said. "She's always in the right position to the ball and gives us so many extra opportunities."
Second-gamer Alice Kain also received kudos from the coach for her steady performance.
