Would you pay to see the Twelve Apostles?

Should tourists be slugged a fee to visit the iconic Twelve Apostles?
The issue was raised this week but it's not the first time the controversial idea has been floated. It's been discussed publicly for decades, but it's never got beyond the talking stage. Until now, some Port Campbell residents fear.
The Great Ocean Road Coast and Parks Authority, which will be in charge of the new $80 million visitor centre when it's finished in 2025, is not ruling out the notion of visitors paying.
Port Campbell Community Group secretary Marion Manifold said there were suggestions visitors could be charged between $25 and $150 when the new centre was built. She said the group was opposed to commercialising public land and suggested a levy on tourists should be charged at Melbourne airport. Authority chief executive officer Jodie Sizer said visitors would "not be charged $150 to enter the 12 Apostles".
However, the authority did not directly address questions about whether there would be an entry fee, and crucially did not rule it out. Why dodge the questions? Politics? Bad timing? Bad press?
The concept of paying to access popular, iconic natural attractions is not a new concept. Victoria has already done it with Phillip Island's famous penguin parade. For $30 adults or $75 for a family of four, can sit on tiered seating and watch the penguins come ashore.There are, of course, other experiences money can buy but the general admission price is the cheapest.
It's not new in Tasmania either. Visitors to Cradle Mountain and Freycinet national parks are charged entry fees. Overseas on Northern Ireland's famous north coast visitors are charged to cross the intimidating Carrick-A-Rede Rope Bridge. And there's a fee to walk the spectacular stretch of coastline known as The Gobbins which winds its way around and through tunnels in the basalt cliffs first constructed back in 1901. The Gobbins was an incredible tourism drawcard but in 1954 they were closed because of landslides and lack of maintenance. Fifty years on, the local council re-opened the walk and tourists are flocking back to the region. The experience is memorable.
These attractions charge fees not for profits but to maintain and preserve historically and naturally-significant attractions.
Tourists don't mind paying for experiences providing they get value for their dollars.
What sort of experience are tourists offered at the Twelve Apostles national park? The view is incredible, there's a car park, no half-day or full-day circuits from Port Campbell, just short strolls to inadequate lookouts that are overcrowded and frankly underwhelming compared with what you get elsewhere.
A new lookout, part of the $80m upgrade, controversial for some locals, is said to change that. Will people pay $25 to stand at a lookout?
Could a fee drive away tourists? Or could the authority use such a fee to transform the area with more walking and mountain bike trails, guided tours from First Nations people, experiences worthy of a world-class view? No one will buy the introduction of a fee for money's sake.
There have to be compelling reasons and a new centre with a view is not enough especially when the view has been free.
Sticking close to the Twelve Apostles, the state government and departments have dropped the ball when it comes to historic homestead Glenample. The 1860s-built homestead where Loch Ard shipwreck survivors Eva Carmichael and Tom Pearce sheltered has been closed to the public for more than a decade with no plans to re-open it. That's prompted a call from the landowners for the state to return the site to them.
Rising costs of living are dominating our conversations these days. Wannon MP Dan Tehan hosted a forum on the topic this week and one pensioner's fears of being homeless are worrying.
The cost of education and training are also rising, just ask Ellerslie nursing student Tori Parsons who works three jobs and was thousands out of pocket after doing a placement in Geelong.
Petrol drive-offs are increasing as costs rise prompting one south-west service station manager to consider installing pre-paid bowsers.
Moyne Shire is planning to lift rates 3.5 per cent - the maximum allowable under the state's regulations. The council, which will consider its draft budget at Tuesday's meeting, says the shire is not immune from increasing costs, just like ratepayers. And it fears economic "headwinds" are going to make the next financial year even more challenging.
Betting on Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival was $6m down on last year as punters tightened their belts, according to the club.
And rental prices are rising with the median in Warrnambool now above Ballarat and Bendigo.
In other news, one of Warrnambool's oldest family-owned and run businesses is on the market with Peter Rauert planning to retire from Rauerts Shoex.
Warrnambool Golf Club's clubhouse redevelopment is gathering pace despite the challenges of fundraising in tight times.
One of my favourite stories of the week was this one about evergreen Keith Harvey, who at 77, just keeps his livestock transport business moving.
It was a big week for our law and order reporters with the remaining charges dropped against former Yangery horse trainer Jarrod McLean years after they were laid. A woman claiming to be the region's drug queen is behind bars after bragging about her $1m business and a man is also behind bars after sexually assaulting an eight-year-old in a shop.
It was another big week in sport too with a star cricketer cleared over allegations he breached state rules in sending sexualised social media messages to some juniors. A Hampden league club was fined $1500 and a volunteer team manager suspended over umpire abuse, prompting the tribunal to reiterate it wants to rid the game of umpire abuse.
