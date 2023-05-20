Would you pay to see the Twelve Apostles?

It's not new in Tasmania either. Visitors to Cradle Mountain and Freycinet national parks are charged entry fees. Overseas on Northern Ireland's famous north coast visitors are charged to cross the intimidating Carrick-A-Rede Rope Bridge. And there's a fee to walk the spectacular stretch of coastline known as The Gobbins which winds its way around and through tunnels in the basalt cliffs first constructed back in 1901. The Gobbins was an incredible tourism drawcard but in 1954 they were closed because of landslides and lack of maintenance. Fifty years on, the local council re-opened the walk and tourists are flocking back to the region. The experience is memorable.

