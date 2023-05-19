North Warrnambool Eagles forward Judah Greene is confident his side's somewhat slow start to the season is no cause for concern.
The young forward returns to face Port Fairy this week after missing round five with stitches in his knee.
Untimely injuries to key players have hurt the 2022 runners up so far this season however they still hold a 3-2 record and sit fifth on the ladder.
Their pair of losses came against Terang Mortlake and Camperdown in consecutive weeks but since then the side has produced back-to-back victories.
"Nothing to get worried about," Greene said of his side's start to the season.
"I mean we were the exact same spot last year and we ended up in the grand final.
"There's no major alarm bell's going off, it's just about hitting form at the end of the year."
Greene is expecting a good game against the Seagulls, who he said had "definitely improved" since last season.
"The whole competition's improved a lot," he said.
"You can't really afford to switch off or not start well."
Greene has played mostly as a forward across his four games, occasionally rotating through the midfield.
He acknowledged his form "could be better" but wasn't "too bad" and said he was more confident this season.
Key Eagles forward recruit Nick Rodda hasn't played since round two because of injury however the return of star ruck Nathan Vardy in round five was great news for the club.
Vardy slotted four goals in his side's 19-point win against Portland.
"Very good when he's playing, very dangerous," Greene said of Vardy's return.
"He looked real good."
The Seagulls sit eighth after five rounds with one win - against Hamilton - to their name.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
