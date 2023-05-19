The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

North Warrnambool Eagle Judah Greene confident his side can keep elevating its level

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 19 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judah Greene lines up for a goal against Hamilton. Picture by Anthony Brady
Judah Greene lines up for a goal against Hamilton. Picture by Anthony Brady

North Warrnambool Eagles forward Judah Greene is confident his side's somewhat slow start to the season is no cause for concern.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.