State-of-the-art monitoring equipment will help the team at Middle Island protect its Little Penguins as well as a little-known colony of short-tailed shearwaters.
Challenging conditions may be preventing experts including Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network penguin monitoring coordinator Lillian Maher from visiting the island, but she said new technology would help overcome the problem.
"We haven't really been able to check on the colonies lately, but now we have a camera and an acoustic recorder which will help compliment our monitoring program," she said.
"We usually do a fortnightly penguin count which allows us to estimate the breeding population, we also do nest box checks or breeding surveys which give us an idea of how many chicks are fledging.
"We'll be able to setup the camera to take photos while we're unable to visit the island.
"The acoustic monitor will also record the shearwaters which a lot of people don't even realise are on the island, as well as on Griffiths Island."
Ms Maher said raising awareness about the shearwaters was a central aim of an upcoming presentation at the Pavilion Café's La Bella Room on Wednesday next week.
"It's about raising awareness of these local seabird colonies because you can't expect people to care about something and support your cause if they don't know about it," she said.
"It's about educating the community so they can appreciate the seabirds we have. The shearwaters travel from the Aleutian Islands near Alaska each year to come down here to breed and they'll go feed in Antarctica. We have them here which is really cool, but a lot of people don't even know."
The event - which begins at 7pm - will also include findings of research on metal concentrations in Little Penguins from Deakin University student Nikita Dubberly.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
