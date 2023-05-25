Just Better Care keeps growing in South West Advertising Feature

Craig and Emma Cook won Just Better Care Franchise of the Year for their Western Victoria branch at the business' gala awards last month. Picture The Weekly Advertiser.

Just Better Care's South West Vic team is continuing to grow.

Based in Warrnambool, Just Better Care offers in-home and social support services in the aged care and disability sector.

Emma and Craig Cook opened the Warrnambool branch in April last year, after successfully expanding their Just Better Care Western Victoria team during the past six years.

The Horsham branch won Just Better Care Franchise of the Year at the business' gala awards in March, and the duo says they are bringing that expertise and quality care to the South West.

Craig says Just Better Care's South West Vic branch delivers a range of services to assist older people, and people living with a disability in the community to live a full, connected and independent life.

"There are a lot of aged care and disability providers in Warrnambool, but we don't see them as competition, rather collaborative partners," Craig says.

"We are all in it to achieve the same goal and that is improving the lives of people living with a disability or aged people living at home."

Emma and Craig started the Horsham branch in 2017 as a start-up business, and today they boast 460 clients, 23 office staff, and about 100 field staff delivering services across the Horsham region.

"Emma had 25 years experience in the disability field as a high level manager at a large organisation in Horsham, and when the NDIS got rolled out we thought we'd give it a go and open our own service," Craig says.

"The Western Victoria office has grown tenfold and we are the largest combined disability and aged care provider in Horsham. We are now bringing that expertise to Warrnambool.



"We have a real passion for what we do and the people we do it for."

Whether it's helping with everyday tasks around the home, offering support to get out and about, providing nursing or personal care, or offering respite care for carers, Just Better Care's South West Vic can deliver customised support services that's right for you or your loved one. They offer services all across the region, including Warrnambool, Portland, Hamilton and surrounding suburbs.

The South West Vic branch is located at 222 Lava Street in Warrnambool.