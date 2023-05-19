A Melbourne chef has been jailed for three months for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a Warrnambool toy store.
Adrian David Chew, 45, of Brunswick West, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to two counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 16 years.
In addition to the three-month jail term, Chew will have to undertake a 21-month community corrections order with the special condition he complete a sex offender program.
He will also be placed on the sex offenders' register for eight years.
Chew's lawyer said her client would be appealing against the severity of the jail term.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said in sentencing that the court had viewed CCTV footage of the offending which plainly showed Chew had acted with intent and deliberately touched the eight-year-old girl.
He said a toy store was one place a child should feel safe, especially considering her mother was only metres away in another aisle.
The magistrate said the victim was very uncomfortable and even retreated backwards on seeing Chew approach her after the initial assault.
"Let there be no mistake, this was serious offending with potential to do an enormous amount of harm to a child," he said.
"The deliberate nature of the offending elevates its significance.
"There is nothing put (before the court) to explain the offending and nothing put that you will not pose a risk in the future.
"It's completely an unexplained and inexplicable offence."
Mr Lethbridge said the community expected that if adults committed sexual offences against children, offenders would lose their liberty.
Police said Chew and the victim were not known to each other and the girl just happened to be in the toy store with her mother just before noon on a day late last year.
Police alleged the girl walked past Chew and into the dolls aisle.
Chew followed her and sexually assaulted the girl by touching the victim on the bottom with his right hand - groping and caressing the victim for four seconds before walking off.
The victim actively tried to avoid Chew but while she was looking at a toy in a box he groped her with his left hand as he walked past.
Chew was known to a staff member and he was confronted in the store but denied his offending before leaving.
The staff member spoke to the victim's mother, they looked at the CCTV footage together and then reported the matter to police.
Footage of the incident was provided to investigating officers.
Mr Lethbridge said the victim was very vulnerable and the assault on her was potentially extremely harmful, requiring specific and general deterrence.
The magistrate described it as "bizarre and really serious offending".
Earlier in the hearing, Mr Lethbridge warned he would impose an immediate jail term unless there was a forensic psychologist report provided to the court explaining the offending and addressing the risk of Chew reoffending.
"At the moment I'm looking at a jail term due to the dearth of material. Why would someone behave in the way he did," Mr Lethbridge asked Chew's lawyer.
"The CCTV is very telling. I'm willing to grant time for a report to be prepared by a forensic psychologist.
"In the absence of a comprehensive report from a forensic psychologist, providing an explanation and addressing the risk of reoffending I will send your client to jail.
"I'm spelling out the consequences.
"It's plainly unusual and peculiar behaviour which may involve some sort of compulsiveness."
Chew's lawyer submitted he should receive a community corrections order and said her client's clear instructions where he did not want to undertake further psychological assessment.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
