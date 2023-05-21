There is a long list of projects waiting for funding across the south-west as the state budget approaches, but with election promises to deliver and government debt levels mounting, are any of them likely feature on Tuesday?
Last year's budget brought funding across a range of areas - $250 million for new VLocity trains, $39 million to rebuild Camperdown's Merindah Lodge aged care home, $12 million for Budj Bim, $7 million for school upgrades, and some modest road funding - but all the high priority projects earmarked by local MPs and councils were overlooked.
Top of the list was The Lookout drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Warrnambool, which would need up to $36 million, but has consistently missed out on funding for five years despite being "shovel ready".
Warrnambool's crumbling breakwater, which needs at least $8 million, was also overlooked, as was the $10 million plan to renovate Koroit's main street. The successful scheme providing tens of thousands of dollars to local farmers to build cattle underpasses, was also scrapped amid deep cuts to the Department of Agriculture.
Since the 2022 budget the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club has finalised its $12 million plan to replace its dilapidated facility, which earned a funding pledge from the opposition in the lead up to November's election, but never got Labor backing.
The Andrews government made many of its own pledges throughout the south-west before the election, which it will have to account for on Tuesday.
Cutting the price of V/Line tickets from nearly $80 to just $9.20 is expected to cost the government more than $200 million over the next four and a bit years, with additional weekday and weekend services costing a further $200 million.
Labor also pledged more than $23 million for south-west school upgrades, $5 million for a Building Innovation and Design Centre at Warrnambool's Deakin campus, a share of $116 million for a new tech school at South West TAFE, and a $5.5 million PET scanner for the Warrnambool Base Hospital.
Both Daniel Andrews and Treasurer Tim Pallas have lowered public expectations about the coming budget, with the Premier warning "very difficult measures" were on the way, which makes any funding beyond election commitments unlikely.
But both Moyne and Corangamite Shire councils have said they're hopeful of extra funding for refurbishing the arterial roads managed by the state government. South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has also pushed for more funding for the roads, which she said were going backwards.
Warrnambool City Council is looking for at least $10 million to fund its transformation of Brierly Recreation Reserve and is in the early stages of a multi-million dollar plan for overhauling AquaZone, for which it has pushed for funding for years.
Local health and community advocates will be watching keenly to see if there is funding put aside for regional housing and basic healthcare. The government has invested more than $1 million in temporary housing for essential workers, as well as nearly $30 million for social housing in Warrnambool, but the latest data shows more south-west residents on the verge of homelessness than ever before.
Investments in community health and public dental care would also make a substantial difference to many locals who can't afford private dental care or access a bulk billing GP amid nationwide shortages.
IN OTHER NEWS
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.