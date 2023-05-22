The Standard
Museum in Port Campbell stumbles upon original signed portrait of Dame Nellie Melba

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 22 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:19am
Heytesbury District Historical Society's Gavin Deppeler was surprised to find an original studio portrait signed by Dame Nellie Melba while navigating the museum's archives. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Heytesbury District Historical Society's Gavin Deppeler was surprised to find an original studio portrait signed by Dame Nellie Melba while navigating the museum's archives. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Experts are working hard to determine just how an original signed portrait of Dame Nellie Melba came to be hidden within the archives of a museum in Port Campbell.

