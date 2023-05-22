Experts are working hard to determine just how an original signed portrait of Dame Nellie Melba came to be hidden within the archives of a museum in Port Campbell.
When Heytesbury District Historical Society's Gavin Deppeler stumbled across the studio portrait, he quickly discovered a surprising link between the trailblazer and the south-west.
"She was the most famous rockstar in the world," he said.
"We have no idea who donated it or how it got here, I only found it when I joined the historical society 10 or so years ago.
"It's original because the ink isn't black - over time, the metal in old ink oxidises and gives it the reddish-brownish hue which we see here.
"It's inscribed 'With love from Nellie Melba'.
"We know her uncle owned a big property called Jancourt which is just on the other side of Cobden, so she could very well have been down here visiting family.
"I know she also sung at some point at Cororooke house, north of Colac."
But there's evidence the Dame came even closer to home.
In March 1927 The Standard reported the 67-year-old star led a sell-out audience at Warrnambool's Town Hall through the national anthem on her farewell tour.
In fact, traces of Melba can still be found around the city.
Warrnambool's motor museum at Fletcher Jones boasts her personal car, a restored red 1909 Renault, while the Warrnambool and District Historical Society's collection is also home to Melba's beaded evening bag.
The bag was gifted to a local maid during Nellie Melba's Town Hall concert stay, as well as the 1927 concert program.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
