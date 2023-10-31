Accused drug queen pleads guilty, bailed to rehab centre

A Warrnambool woman accused of being an ice ring drug queen has pleaded guilty and been granted bail to go into drug rehabilitation.
Demi Nash, 30, appeared in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Tuesday, October 31, via a video link with the Dame Phyllis Frost prison, where she has been held since December last year.
Magistrate Peter Mellas told Ms Nash he understood two co-accused had indicated guilty pleas to charges and their cases had been adjourned for further hearing in the Warrnambool court on December 1.
One remaining sticking point is a dealing with the proceeds of crime charge relating to a Harley Davidson motorbike, but the magistrate said that could be dealt with as a side issue.
Ms Nash entered guilty pleas to 13 charges and was bailed to appear in the Warrnambool court on December 1.
She has pleaded guilty to trafficking meth between August 19 and Dec 21 last year, three counts of handling stolen goods (a Holden Clubsport, KTM motorbike and a stolen number plate), a charge of committing an offence of bail, possessing ammunition, a taser, GHB and meth and failing to provide a mobile device PIN on police request.
Ms Nash has also admitted possessing the proceeds of crime - $25,136 in cash, $155,641.04 based on bank transactions, a 2014 Holden GTS valued at $95,000 and a 2010 Commodore valued at $20,000.
She was bailed on the condition she live at Odyssey House, not leave Victoria or Australia, hand in her passport, obey an overnight curfew, not associate with any co-accused and to tell the police officer in charge of the case if she was exiting the rehab program.
Police also foreshadowed a pecuniary penalty order application to forfeit a green Holden Commodore valued at $95,000 and three other vehicles.
A lawyer said it would be argued the vehicles were not used in connection with the offending.
Ms Nash is also expected to lose her driver's licence for four years in relation to the charges.
The magistrate told a lawyer for co-accused Leigh James, 43, that a sentencing indication was not appropriate and there would have to be an extraordinarily good reason to have his case separated from his co-accused.
Mr James has also agreed to plead guilty to charges and had them adjourned until a plea hearing on December 1.
Those charges including trafficking meth between August 19 and August 26 last year and possessing the proceeds of crime ($12,400 based on bank transactions).
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.