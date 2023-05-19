Accused drug queen claimed to have discussed $1 million business

A woman who claimed to undercover police officers she controlled drug trafficking in Warrnambool has been denied bail.
Demi Nash, 30, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday.
She has been charged with the high-end offence of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, as well as three counts of traffic methamphetamine and a range of other offences.
In opposing bail, police claimed Ms Nash had unexplained deposits of $556,000 in her five bank accounts over a six-month period.
The court heard the Australian Taxation Office had recorded Ms Nash receiving $55,000 in Centrelink payments.
Ms Nash has also been charged with burglary, theft of power tools worth $1000, handling stolen goods and possessing the proceeds of crime after police found $11,610 in loose cash in a BMW.
Warrnambool police launched Operation Groats to focus on the alleged drug trafficking of Ms Nash and three co-accused which led to raids and arrests in mid December last year.
The court heard that at one stage Ms Nash was released from police custody and within five minutes she was arranging the sale of drugs to undercover police officers.
She allegedly told them she supplied the city and "they (police) can't catch me".
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the police evidence appeared strong and it was alleged Ms Nash was heavily involved in the trafficking of drugs.
"She's on Centrelink when laundering tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars," he said.
"Her business is a money laundering front. It's serious offending and she has every chance of serving longer than 550 days," he said, referring to the time Ms Nash has spent in custody during the past five years.
Mr Lethbridge said it was brazen offending committed over a period of time where "a good deal of money was received" by Ms Nash.
He said expensive items were purchased, including Ms Nash personally paying $95,000 cash for a car.
The magistrate said the police operation involved transcribed telephone calls and undercover police officers purchasing drugs.
He said Ms Nash also had a significant prior criminal history involving jail sentences for offending including drug trafficking.
Ms Nash has spent 120 days in custody on the current charges.
Ms Nash's lawyer Jack Kelly submitted his client had a place organised in a rehabilitation facility, she had strong family support and she risked spending more time in prison than she would receive in sentencing.
Mr Lethbridge said he "profoundly disagreed" Ms Nash's time on remand would be longer than she was likely to be sentenced to serve if found guilty of the offences for which she had been charged.
During taped calls while Ms Nash's partner was in prison, he and Ms Nash discussed prices for drugs, their future plans for the business and the prospects of turning over $1 million in a year.
