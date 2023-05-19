The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Crowd of 100 attend Rotary Club of Warrnambool Daybreak's 23rd annual long lunch

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 22 2023 - 9:49am, first published May 20 2023 - 9:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Event organisers Sandra Batten and Di Brown with Chair of Loved & Shared Felicity Melican (middle) at the Rotary Club long lunch at Deakin University. Picture: Anthony Brady
Event organisers Sandra Batten and Di Brown with Chair of Loved & Shared Felicity Melican (middle) at the Rotary Club long lunch at Deakin University. Picture: Anthony Brady

One hundred hungry residents have eaten their way towards a $9000 donation to children in need across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.