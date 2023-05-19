One hundred hungry residents have eaten their way towards a $9000 donation to children in need across the region.
It was a hive of activity at Deakin University's Brother Fox Cafe on Sunday, where a large crowd wined and dined at the city's 23rd annual long lunch fundraiser.
The event was hosted by the Rotary Club of Warrnambool Daybreak, which has collectively raised more than $110,000 for local charities since the event's inception in 2000.
Event co-organiser Di Brown said the place was abuzz, with residents not only keen for a meal but to also bid for auction items and make further donations.
"It's amazing, the tickets went just like that," she said.
"We've had people trying to contact us who missed out. It's a very popular event which is about fun, fellowship and fundraising. It's just a great buzz, you can hear it."
IN OTHER NEWS
Speaking on the day, fellow organiser Sandra Batten said it was hoped $5000 to $6000 would be raised at the sell-out event.
"All proceeds will go to 'Loved and Shared' for nursery items and children's equipment," she said.
"It's a new charity in Warrnambool which was the brainchild of a leadership group in the Great South West Coast.
"It's taken them about four years to get started because of COVID. It launched in March.
"It's also about bringing people together for a fun, relaxing day and raising money for charity.
"It's great, it's just lovely."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.